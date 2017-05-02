Two-piece uniforms approved for US high school wrestlers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The U.S. National High School Athletic Association has approved two-piece uniforms for wrestling in hopes of increasing participation in the ancient sport.

Starting in 2017-18, prep wrestlers can wear either a traditional singlet or a uniform featuring tight compression shorts and a shirt.

The singlet can often be an unflattering uniform – especially for wrestlers in higher weight classes – and the association says experimental use of a two-piece uniform was met with positive reviews.

The international wrestling federation has previously explored the idea of two-piece uniforms in the Greco-Roman discipline, and singlets based off a country’s flag were approved in time for the 2016 Rio Olympics.