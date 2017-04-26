Texas policy allowing wrestler to take testosterone upheld

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) A judge has upheld a Texas policy that required a transgender boy taking testosterone to compete in the girls’ wrestling tournament, where he won a state title.

A doctor administered the testosterone as part of Mack Beggs’ gender transition. The Dallas Morning News (http://bit.ly/2oxxVW1 ) reports that a Travis County judge dismissed an attorney’s lawsuit that sought to bar the Euless Trinity wrestler from competing.

The University Interscholastic League, which creates rules for school athletics in Texas, generally bars players from taking testosterone. But it made an exception for Beggs.

The organization also compels athletes to compete as the gender specified on their birth certificates. That meant Beggs had to compete in girls’ events. Beggs has said he would compete against boys if allowed.

Attorney Jim Baudhuin (BAHD’-hyne) alleged Beggs had an unfair strength advantage. Baudhuin hasn’t decided whether to appeal.

—

Information from: The Dallas Morning News, http://www.dallasnews.com