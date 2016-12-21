Iowa City awarded wrestling World Cup in 2018

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Iowa City has been awarded the 2018 World Cup, one of the most prestigious events in international wrestling.

United World Wrestling announced Wednesday that Iowa City, home of the powerhouse University of Iowa wrestling team, will host the annual dual meet featuring the top eight men’s freestyle teams in the world.

Iowa City has made a name for itself on the international wrestling circuit by drawing huge crowds for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in both 2012 and 2016, drawing over 50,000 fans for the two-day event four years ago.

The 2017 World Cup will be held in Tehran in February. Next year’s world championships will be in Paris in August, and the top eight nations from that event will earn invitations to Iowa City.