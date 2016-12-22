Wyoming upsets No. 15 Colorado women (Dec 21, 2016)
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Liv Roberts tied her career high with 21 points and had 11 rebounds and Marta Gomez scored 11 of her season-high 19 points in the final three minutes to lead Wyoming to an 82-75 victory over 15th-ranked and previously unbeaten Colorado on Wednesday night.
With Wyoming (8-3) leading 74-69, Roberts made a steal, was fouled and made both free throws for a 76-69 lead with 28 seconds left before Gomez made six free throws.
The Cowgirls took the lead for good in the third quarter and had a 10-point lead on a couple occasions in the fourth quarter, the final time at 67-57 on two Roberts free throws with 3:49 left. From there, Kennedy Leonard scored all 17 of Colorado’s points to keep the Buffaloes (10-1) within reach.
Leonard finished with 29 points, two shy of her career high.
The last time Wyoming beat a ranked team was on Jan. 13, 2010, a 66-51 victory over No. 22 TCU.