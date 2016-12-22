Wilson helps No. 6 South Carolina rout Savannah State 70-30 (Dec 21, 2016)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) A’ja Wilson scored 18 points and No. 6 South Carolina cruised to a 70-30 victory over Savannah State on Wednesday night.

Allisha Gray added 12 points and Tyasha Harris had 10 for the Gamecocks (10-1).

South Carolina scored 17 of the first 20 points, with Wilson and Gray combining for 11 of them, and led 39-12 at halftime.

Kenyata Hendrix had 15 points to lead the Lady Tigers (2-9). She crossed the 1,000-point milestone, becoming the third player in school history to reach that mark in the Division I era. She was 6 for 16 from the field, while the rest of the team was 5 of 35.

With a 19-7 lead after the first quarter, the Gamecocks opened the second with 11 straight points and closed it on a 9-3 run. Wilson and Kaela Davis scored all nine of the Gamecocks’ final points in the period.

BIG PICTURE:

South Carolina: The 30 points allowed was the low for the season for an opponent. … The 40-point win was the largest margin of victory on the road for the Gamecocks this season. .. Gray’s five steals were a career high.

Savannah State: Hendrix joined Ezinne Kalu (2,045 points) and Jasmine Norman (1,029 points).

KEY STAT:

Defense led to offense for the Gamecocks as they scored 21 points off 16 Savannah State turnovers.

UP NEXT

South Carolina: Returns home Jan. 1 to open SEC play against Alabama.

Savannah State: At Florida Gulf Coast on Jan. 2.