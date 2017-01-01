Wiese leads Oregon State past Washington, 73-70 (Jan 1, 2017)

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Oregon State guard Gabriella Hanson said it was big to get a win against a Top 10 team that had been playing well, but the Beavers have bigger goals this season.

”This is one win. We’ve got a long ways to go,” Hanson said.

Sydney Wiese hit five 3-pointers and had 26 points and six assists and No. 22 Oregon State stormed to an early lead and held on to beat No. 9 Washington 73-70 on Sunday in a matchup of Final Four teams from last season.

Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said his team was able to prove how good it can be.

”We didn’t play perfect but we played well. It’s encouraging,” he said.

Kolbie Orum added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Beavers (13-1, 2-0 Pac-12). Hanson had five steals, eight rebounds and two points and harassed Pac-12 career scoring leader Kelsey Plum.

Plum had with 22 points, but shot 8-for-23 and had nine turnovers for the Huskies (14-2, 1-1). Washington’s previous loss on the season came against No. 2 Notre Dame. Chantel Osahor also had 22 points, hitting six 3-pointers and grabbing nine rebounds.

Oregon State took control of the game with a 17-0 run in the second quarter. ”When it all comes together, everything is just flowing right, every possession is just perfect, it’s fun. It’s just so much fun,” Hanson said The Beavers led 44-22 at the break.

The Huskies trailed by as many as 27 in the second half but whittled away at the deficit. Osahor’s 3-pointer with 2:18 left capped a 7-0 run that cut it to 66-59. With about 28 seconds left, Aarion McDonald stole the ball, made a three-point play to make it 71-67.

Washington coach Mike Neighbors said he was proud of his team for its effort and the way players stuck together. ”That fight in the second half gives us a lot to build on,” he added.

Washington shot 39.7 percent from the field. The Beavers shot 45 percent, going 10 for 18 on 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: Plum came into the game leading the nation at 30.5 points per game. Osahor was leading the country with 13.8 rebounds and 12 double-doubles. … The Huskies came into Sunday averaging 91 points per game.

Oregon State: The Beavers lone loss of the season was a one-point setback against unranked Marquette in November. … Oregon State came into the game ranked sixth in the nation in field goal defense at 32.4 percent.

POLL IMPLICATIONS: Washington may slide slightly with the road loss, but there’s no doubt the Huskies remain one of the Pac-12’s top teams. The Beavers probably will climb in the rankings, but have road tests at the ranked Bay Area schools this week.

REBOUNDING: Rueck was pleased with Oregon State’s 45-31 advantage on the boards as the team lost three of its top rebounders from last season. ”It’s been a collective effort in dominating the boards and our rebounding numbers are better than a year ago at this point,” he said.

INTENSE D: Hanson plays defense against Plum as well as anyone, Neighbors said. In last season’s Pac-12 tourney, she shadowed the Huskies star, helping hold Plum to 14 points on 4-for-19 shooting.

GAME CHANGER: Neighbors said he had Plum play off the ball and used McDonald as the primary ball-handler in the second half. That gave the Huskies more pace, better flow on offense and helped defensively, as well. McDonald finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

UP NEXT

Washington: Hosts Southern California on Friday.

Oregon State: At California on Friday.