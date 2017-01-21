Wiese, Gulich lead No. 11 Oregon State women to easy win (Jan 21, 2017)
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Sydney Wiese scored 17 points and Marie Gulich had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 11 Oregon State over Utah 70-44 on Friday night.
Wiese extended her Pac-12 career record for 3-pointers, making 5 of 7 for 323. Gulich posted her fourth double-double this season.
Oregon State finished the first quarter with a 6-0 run to take an 18-14 lead then outscored Utah 21-8 in the second period, scoring the final 11 points, including two Wiese 3-pointers, for a 39-22 edge after Utah missed its final seven shots of the half.
Utah missed its first five shots in the third quarter and Oregon extended its lead to 58-32 by the period’s end.
Utah’s Emily Potter scored 12 points. Wendy Anae added 11.
The Beavers (17-2, 6-1 Pac-12) have won the last seven meetings with the Utes (13-5, 2-5), not losing at home to Utah since the 2000-01 season.