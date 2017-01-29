Wiese gives No. 11 Oregon St women 12th straight over Oregon (Jan 29, 2017)
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Sydney Wiese scored 23 points and No. 11 Oregon State made its last seven shots to close the game with a 15-4 run to defeat rival Oregon 67-60 for the second time in three days on Sunday, and the 13th straight time overall.
Wiese, who made just 1 of 4 3-pointers through three quarters, made 3 of 4 behind the arc in the fourth, scoring 11 points and surpassing 1,600 for her career.
Tied at 44 entering the final quarter, the Ducks built a six-point lead. Wiese’s second 3 started the deciding run and her layup with 2:25 left put the Beavers up for good. After an Oregon miss, her 3 made it 62-58 at 1:36. Kolbie Orum followed with a layup and Breanna Brown, a 59 percent free-throw shooter, made a pair at 39 seconds for a 66-58 lead.
Brown finished with 16 points, hitting 6 of 8 free throws for the Beavers (20-2, 9-1 Pac-12), who have won five straight, including 43-40 at Oregon on Friday. She had seven rebounds and Gabriella Hanson nine with six assists as OSU owned the boards 46-29.
Sabrina Ionescu had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Ducks (14-8, 4-6), who attempted just three free throws.