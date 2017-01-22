Wichita State and women’s basketball coach part ways

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Women’s basketball coach Jody Adams-Birch will not return to Wichita State, the school announced Sunday.

Adams-Birch was replaced as the team’s head coach Thursday as athletic director Darron Boatright reviewed the program. She missed Friday and Sunday’s games.

Boatright said in a statement from the school that the two sides parted ”mutually and amicably.”

Linda Hargrove, the former WSU coach from 1989-98, will run the program for the remainder of the season, athletic director Darron Boatright said.

Adams-Birch was under an internal review after the 2015 season when four players transferred from the program. The school kept the coach; Boatright wasn’t the athletic director at the time.

She was in her ninth season at Wichita State and the Shockers are 8-10 this season. Under Adams-Birch, the Shockers made three straight NCAA Tournament appearances from 2013-15 – the first in school history.