Wichita St replaces women’s hoops coach for next 2 games

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Jody Adams-Birch has been replaced as Wichita State women’s basketball coach for the next two games while athletic director Darron Boatright looks into ”information recently received about the women’s basketball program,” he said in a statement Thursday night.

Assistant coach Kirk Crawford will be the acting coach against Bradley on Friday night and Illinois State on Sunday.

Boatright said he would review the information he received before making any long-term decisions about the program.

Adams-Birch was under an internal review after the 2015 season when four players transferred from the program. The school kept the coach.

Boatright wasn’t the athletic director at the time.

Adams-Birch is in her ninth season at Wichita State and the Shockers are 6-10 this season. Under Adams-Birch the Shockers made three straight NCAA Tournament appearances from 2013-15 – the first in school history.