Washington hires Jody Wynn as women’s basketball coach

SEATTLE (AP) Washington has hired Jody Wynn as the women’s basketball coach to replace Mike Neighbors, who guided the team to the Final Four in 2016.

Washington athletic director Jennifer Cohen announced the decision on Friday. Wynn spent the last eight seasons at Long Beach State. The 49ers nearly pulled off one of the NCAA Tournament’s biggest upsets last month, narrowly falling to No. 2 seed Oregon State 56-55.

Wynn led Long Beach State to three consecutive 20-win seasons during her tenure. She inherits a team that loses superstar Kelsey Plum, who set the NCAA career scoring record this season and was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft on Thursday night.

Wynn entered the coaching ranks in 1996-97 as an assistant at Pepperdine. She later worked as an assistant, recruiter and head of scouting at Southern California.

Neighbors recently accepted the job at Arkansas.