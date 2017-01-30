USC women overtake No. 16 Arizona State in 65-50 win (Jan 29, 2017)

LOS ANGELES (AP) Sadie Edwards scored 17 points, Kristen Simon added 16 plus 11 rebounds and USC surged in the second half to overtake No. 16 Arizona State for a 65-50 win Sunday.

Trailing 35-29 in the third quarter, USC (12-9, 3-7 Pac-12) got a 3-pointer from Courtney Jaco to spark a 15-2 run that stretched into the fourth quarter and put the Trojans on top for good. Minyon Moore got a 4-point play during the go-ahead run, hitting a 3-pointer while being fouled in the closing seconds of the third quarter and then converting the free throw.

Arizona State (14-7, 5-5) cut the deficit to 44-39 with Quinn Dornstauder’s jumper with 7:36 left but it was as close as the Sun Devils got the rest of the way. Sadie Edwards responded with a 3-pointer to stretch USC’s advantage to eight and the Trojans continued pulling away.

Jaco finished with 11 points and Moore had 10.

Sophie Brunner led ASU with 14 points and Dornstauder had 13 with 10 rebounds.