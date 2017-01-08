UCLA-Washington women’s game starts after power delay

SEATTLE (AP) The women’s basketball game between No. 9 UCLA and No. 12 Washington has started after being delayed an hour by a power outage.

The Pac-12 game Sunday in Seattle originally was scheduled to begin at 2 p.m, but there was a massive power failure around the university district.

Power was restored at the Alaska Airlines Arena on the Washington campus around 1:30 p.m.

Seattle City Light said on its Twitter page that about 20,000 were without power at one point. The utility said the outage was caused by an equipment failure at a university substation.