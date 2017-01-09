The Women’s Top Twenty Five
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (33) 14-0 825 1
2. Baylor 15-1 783 2
3. Maryland 15-1 745 3
4. Mississippi St. 17-0 726 4
5. South Carolina 13-1 699 5
6. Notre Dame 15-2 670 7
7. Florida St. 15-2 595 6
8. Washington 16-2 544 12
9. Louisville 15-3 540 8
10. Oregon St. 15-1 509 16
11. Ohio St. 14-4 488 11
12. Duke 14-2 436 13
13. Stanford 13-3 429 10
14. Miami 13-3 388 14
15. Virginia Tech 15-0 347 18
16. Texas 10-4 346 15
17. UCLA 11-4 326 9
18. West Virginia 14-2 269 17
19. Arizona St. 12-3 263 19
20. South Florida 13-1 181 22
21. DePaul 13-4 142 23
22. Oklahoma 12-4 139 20
23. N.C. State 13-4 104 –
24. California 13-3 50 20
25. Kansas St. 12-4 46 25
Others receiving votes: Syracuse 37, Tennessee 33, Colorado 15, Green Bay 14, Texas A&M 11, Kentucky 9, Southern Cal 6, LSU 4, Oregon 3, Alabama 2, Charlotte 1.