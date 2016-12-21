Texas A&M women score 100-plus for 1st time vs. ranked team (Dec 21, 2016)

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) Danni Williams scored 30 points, Khaalia Hillsman added 25 and Texas A&M beat No. 19 Syracuse 105-84 on Wednesday in the Florida Sunshine Tournament.

It was Texas A&M’s first 100-plus-point game against a ranked opponent in school history.

Williams was 9 of 14 from the field, with four 3-pointers, and she hit 8 of 10 free-throw attempts. Hillsman only missed one of her 11 shots and made all five of her free throws.

Jasmine Lumpkin had 19 points and eight rebounds, and Anriel Howard scored 14 for Texas A&M (9-3), which made 60 percent of its shots.

Texas A&M connected on its first seven shots of the third quarter and Lumpkin put back the first miss for a 73-55 lead.

Alexis Peterson led Syracuse (9-4) by tying her career-high of 34 points. Brittney Sykes had 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists and Briana Day added 13 points and 10 rebounds.