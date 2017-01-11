Staley: South Carolina’s Wilson likely to miss Georgia game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said injured forward A’ja Wilson has not practiced and most likely will not play when the fifth-ranked Gamecocks face Georgia on Thursday night.
Wilson sprained her right ankle in South Carolina’s last game, an 81-62 victory at Florida on Sunday. The 6-foot-5 Wilson appeared to step on a Florida players’ foot midway through the fourth quarter.
Staley said that ”unless something miraculous happened” that Wilson would not be on the court for Georgia (10-6, 2-1 Southeastern Conference). Wilson leads the Gamecocks (13-1, 3-0) with 16.9 points a game and 31 blocked shots. She’s second on the team with 7.6 rebounds.
Staley said Wilson’s status remains day-to-day and she was unsure if the junior would be ready to play LSU on Sunday.