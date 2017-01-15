Schulte, Grant help No. 21 DePaul women go 8-0 in Big East (Jan 15, 2017)

CHICAGO (AP) Brooke Schulte scored 28 points with 11 rebounds, Jacqui Grant also had a double-double and No. 21 DePaul defeated Xavier 85-69 on Sunday for its 10th-straight victory, improving to 8-0 in the Big East Conference for the first time ever.

Grant had 17 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and four blocks for the Blue Demons (16-4). Amarah Coleman added 15 points, Kelly Campbell had 11 and Schulte had four assists and three steals.

Leading by one after one quarter, DePaul put together a 14-0 run in the second quarter and led 48-30 at halftime. Schulte had 20 points, six during the run, on 9-of-12 shooting and nine rebounds before the break.

The Blue Demons, who came in as one of four teams in the nation averaging at least 10 made 3-pointers per game, shot 44 percent overall despite going 6 of 29 (21 percent) from behind the arc. They had a 48-31 rebounding advantage, using 19 offensive boards for a 29-3 difference in second-chance points.

Raeshaun Gaffney led Xavier (10-8, 2-5) with 22 points and Maddison Blackwell scored 14.