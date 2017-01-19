No. 9 Louisville rolls fast and easy past Georgia Tech 91-51 (Jan 18, 2017)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Determined to bounce back from a subpar performance, Louisville guard Asia Durr scored early and often to stake No. 9 Louisville to a comfortable lead that widened on Georgia Tech.

Her role in helping the Cardinals’ defense stifle the Yellow Jackets – especially during a record-setting second quarter – was also important in putting things out of reach.

She scored 20 points, Mariya Moore added 13 and the Cardinals held Georgia Tech to a program-low two points in the second quarter to pace a 91-51 rout Wednesday night.

Durr wasted no time getting the Cardinals (17-4, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) started toward their 100th victory at the KFC Yum! Center and finishing January 3-0 at home. The sophomore guard scored the game’s first basket from behind the arc and 4 of 8 overall from long range to surpass her eight-point outing on 2-of-12 shooting vs. Miami on Sunday.

But Durr credited Louisville’s defense for frequently shutting down Georgia Tech and creating opportunities on the other end for her and teammates.

”That’s the type of mentality we’re trying to have now, is stop, score, stop,” she said after making 7 of 11 from the field, including 4 of 8 from long range.

Moore chipped in three 3s and Kylee Shook one as Louisville made 7 of 10 in the quarter. Chelsea Guimaraes’ jumper with 7:40 remaining before halftime was the Yellow Jackets’ only basket as they went 1 of 15 in the quarter. It was also Georgia Tech’s lowest-scoring quarter ever.

”I think it was just everyone buying in,” said Moore, who had eight rebounds along with Briahanna Jackson.

”Most games, we have two or three that buy in and the others aren’t on the same page. So, we have breakdowns, but I think we all bought in at the same time tonight and we were able to have a really strong defensive effort.”

Kaylan Pugh and Francesca Pan had nine points each for Georgia Tech (13-5, 2-3), which made just 17 of 61 from the field (28 percent) after winning its past two games.

THE BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets’ poor shooting wasn’t surprising considering they entered making just 39 percent from the field. But they were dominated on the boards (48-30) and just about every other category to match their worst loss this season (92-52 to Michigan last month in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge).

”I was very disappointed in our effort,” said Georgia Tech coach MaChelle Joseph, who talked to her team for at least a half hour afterward.

”We didn’t play hard, we didn’t play smart, we didn’t play together. We’ve got to do a much better job of coming ready to play when we’re playing top-10 teams on the road, and we need better leadership from our veterans and our upperclassmen.”

Louisville: Good as the Cardinals were from long range (9 of 16), they’ve actually been better this season. They made 10 of 17 from long range against Western Kentucky last month and had six games with at least eight 3s. It was still impressive as they shot a season-best 57 percent. Myisha Hines-Allen had 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting.

THE BIG 3 THRIVE

Durr, Moore and Hines-Allen have had their moments scoring this season for Louisville this season, just not all at the same time. Wednesday’s game marked just the seventh time the trio has each scored in double figures.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: Visits Wake Forest on Sunday, seeking fifth straight series win against the Demon Deacons before hosting No. 7 Florida State on Jan. 26.

Louisville: Begins a three-game road swing Sunday at No. 23 South Florida before resuming ACC play at Clemson on Jan. 26 and Pittsburgh on Jan. 29.