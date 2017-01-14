No. 3 Maryland women beat Iowa 98-82 (Jan 14, 2017)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Brionna Jones had 25 points with 10 rebounds to lead third-ranked Maryland past Iowa, 98-82 on Saturday.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 20 of her 22 points in the second half for the Terrapins (17-1, 5-0 Big Ten). They pushed their conference lead over Ohio State to 1 1/2 games.

Maryland struggled in the first half after Jones got into foul trouble, falling behind 47-43 at the break. The Terps finally got untracked with a 13-0 run in the third quarter, and Walker-Kimbrough’s 3 near the end of the third quarter made it 69-59.

Walker-Kimbrough’s 3 early in the fourth put Maryland up by 20, capping a 39-15 run that gave the Terrapins their expected result.

Walker-Kimbrough, a Wooden Award candidate, didn’t start for the first time this season. She entered play three minutes into the first quarter.

Tania Davis scored a career-high 25 points for Iowa (11-7, 2-3), which stunned Maryland with a 20-3 run in the first half but couldn’t sustain that momentum.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

No. 2 Baylor and the third-ranked Terps both have one loss – to No. 1 Connecticut. Maryland should expect to be third again next week, although unbeaten and fourth-ranked Mississippi State is now 18-0.

THE BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The Terrapins let Penn State hang around their last time out at home and they needed three quarters to get past Iowa, a middle of the road Big Ten team. Don’t be surprised if Maryland drops a game or two in league play, especially if Jones gets into foul trouble.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes could have boosted their fledgling NCAA Tournament hopes by giving one of the nation’s elite teams a game. They did, but for only about 20 minutes. Iowa still has a lot of work to do if it wants to make it to the tournament for the ninth time in 10 years.

UP NEXT

Maryland hosts Michigan on Thursday. The Wolverines entered Sunday’s game against Minnesota at 14-4 and 3-1 in the Big Ten.

Iowa plays at Rutgers on Tuesday.

—

More college basketball at www.collegebasketball.ap.org