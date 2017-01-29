No. 3 Maryland beats Iowa 100-81 to stay unbeaten in Big Ten (Jan 29, 2017)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Brionna Jones scored 28 points, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 18 and No. 3 Maryland completed a season sweep of Iowa with a 100-81 victory Sunday.

Freshman Destiny Slocum had 11 points and 11 assists for the Terrapins (21-1, 9-0 Big Ten), whose nine-game winning streak includes a 16-point rout of Iowa on Jan. 14.

Maryland reached the midpoint of its league schedule as the only unbeaten team in conference play. Since joining the Big Ten three years ago, Maryland is 43-2 in the league and 6-0 in the conference tournament.

The Terrapins blistered Iowa with 60 percent shooting, including 76.5 percent in the pivotal second quarter. Jones fought off an early ankle sprain to make 12 of 13 shots and help Maryland reach the 100-point mark for the fifth time this season.

Iowa (13-8, 4-4) has won three of five; both losses in that span are against Maryland.

Kathleen Doyle led the Hawkeyes with 21 points and Ally Disterhoft had 16.

Maryland scored 33 points in the second quarter, closing with a 26-6 run that made it 56-36 at halftime. The Terrapins made 13 of 17 field goal tries in the quarter, including 4 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Iowa cut the deficit under 11 points in the third quarter, but never found a way to blunt Maryland’s precision shooting.

Brianna Fraser scored 17 off the bench for the Terrapins, going 5 for 6 from the floor and 7 for 8 at the line.

After a 3-point play by Disterhoft tied the game at 30 with 6:57 left in the first half, Iowa made only one more field goal before halftime.

Slocum, meanwhile, starred on the other end. Her 3-pointer capped a 10-1 run that made it 40-31. Minutes later, the 5-foot-7 guard ignited a fast break with a no-look pass to Walker-Kimbrough, who flipped the ball to Kristen Confroy for a layup.

Finally, Slocum beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer from well beyond the arc. She was swarmed by her teammates before the Terrapins headed to the tunnel.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes can compete with just about any team in the Big Ten, but they simply don’t have enough talent or speed to hang with Terrapins.

Maryland: The Terrapins remain the class of the conference and solidified their stature as one of the finest teams in the nation.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Seeking a series sweep, the Hawkeyes host Rutgers on Thursday night. Iowa beat the Scarlet Knights 71-59 on Jan. 17.

Maryland: The Terps take on Purdue on the road Thursday night. It’s the lone regular-season meeting between the teams.