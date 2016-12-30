No. 24 Oklahoma women beat Kansas 84-54 in Big 12 opener (Dec 29, 2016)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Nancy Walton had career highs of 14 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks and No. 24 Oklahoma won its 12th-straight Big 12 Conference opener 84-54 over Kansas on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-9 freshman, who has a block in every game for the Sooners (10-4), made 6 of 9 shots but was 2 of 6 from the foul line in her first start. Maddie Manning led Oklahoma with 17 points and Peyton Little and Chelsea Dungee had 15 apiece. Gabbi Ortiz matched her career high with eight assists to go with seven points.

Oklahoma shot 52 percent, going 7 of 15 behind the arc – but only 11 of 25 from the line – and blocked 11 shots.

Kansas (6-6) cut an 11-point halftime deficit to five early in the third quarter before Dungee scored seven-straight points and the Sooners closed on a 24-5 run.

Jessica Washington led the Jayhawks with 22 points and McKenzie Calvert had 13.