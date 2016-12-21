No. 23 Virginia Tech women remain unbeaten, win 12th (Dec 21, 2016)
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Chanette Hicks had 18 points, seven rebounds and eight steals, and No. 23 Virginia Tech beat local foe Radford 71-52 on Wednesday to remain undefeated.
Radford was held to six points in the second quarter and eight points in the third.
Hicks put the Hokies up 30-20 in the second quarter after her steal led to two free throws. Virginia Tech extended its 12-point halftime lead to 50-28 midway through the third after Sidney Cook followed a Hicks 3-pointer with three free throws.
Cook scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Regan Magarity added 15 points and eight boards for Virginia Tech (12-0). Hicks, a sophomore, was named the ACC player of the week on Monday for the second time this season.
Destinee Walker led Radford (7-3) with 18 points – 14 in the first half – and seven rebounds. The Highlanders had won seven straight before being limited to 36 points in a loss to No. 18 Kentucky last week.