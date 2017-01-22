No. 21 NC State women overcome shooting woes, beat Clemson (Jan 22, 2017)

RALIEGH, N.C. (AP) Dominique Wilson scored 16 points, Miah Spencer added 11 with seven rebounds and five assists and No. 21 N.C. State beat Clemson 65-53 on Sunday.

Jennifer Mathurin scored 15 and Chelsea Nelson had 13 points for N.C. State (15-5, 5-2 ACC).

A layup by Clemson’s Kobi Thornton made it 47-all early in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers missed their next seven shots and scored just two points over the next seven minutes as N.C. State scored 13 of the next 15 points. Nelson had seven points during the span, including two free throws that made it 64-49 with 1:52 left.

The Wolfpack shot just 34 percent from the field – their second-worst shooting performance this season – but made a season-high 27 free throws on 34 attempts and committed a season-low tying seven turnovers.

Danielle Edwards scored 15 for Clemson (11-9, 0-7). Thornton and Jaia Alexander had 13 points apiece.

The Tigers won their first eight games of the season – their best start in nearly two decades – but have lost seven in a row and nine of their last 12.