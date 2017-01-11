No. 21 DePaul women beat St. John’s in Maggie Dixon Classic (Jan 10, 2017)

NEW YORK (AP) Brooke Schulte scored 21 points, Amarah Coleman added 15 and No. 21 DePaul beat St. John’s 78-66 on Tuesday night in the Maggie Dixon Classic.

DePaul was ahead 38-30 at halftime despite foul trouble from Schulte and Jacqui Grant. They each had four fouls entering the fourth quarter but the Blue Demons had a nice cushion after a 27-19 third quarter, helped by a 9-0 run for a 19-point lead.

DePaul’s advantage didn’t dip below 10 the rest of the way.

Lauren Prochaska and Tanita Allen each added 11 points for DePaul (14-4, 6-0 Big East), which won its eighth straight.

Jade Walker scored 16 points for St. John’s (11-5, 3-2) and Akina Wellere and Aaliyah Lewis added 15 points apiece.

It was the 11th annual game honoring the Army coach who died of heart arrhythmia in 2006. Dixon was an assistant for DePaul coach Doug Bruno before getting the Army head coaching job. The previous nine games were held at Madison Square Garden after the inaugural one at West Point.