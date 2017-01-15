No. 2 Baylor women beat Kansas 92-43 (Jan 15, 2017)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Kalani Brown scored 16 points, Nina Davis added 15 and No. 2 Baylor throttled Kansas 92-43 on Sunday.

The Lady Bears (17-2, 6-0 Big 12) ran out to a 10-0 lead in the first four minutes and were up by 23 at halftime.

Baylor had seven field goals in the third quarter to just one for Kansas (6-11, 0-6). With a 38-point lead heading into the final 10 minutes, coach Kim Mulkey took out all of her starters.

Lauren Cox had 13 points and Alexis Prince for 12 for Baylor.

Jessica Washington scored 15 for Kansas and Kylee Kopatich had 11.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor is still looking for a challenge in conference play. Through the first five Big 12 games, the Lady Bears have demolished their opponents by an average of 34.2 points.

NEXT UP

Baylor returns home for a two-game stint at the Ferrell Center. It hosts Iowa State on Wednesday.

Still searching for its first Big 12 win, Kansas hosts West Virginia on Wednesday.