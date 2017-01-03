No. 18 Va Tech women roll to 76-68 win over North Carolina (Jan 2, 2017)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Regan Magarity scored 24 points and tied a career high with 17 rebounds to help No. 18 Virginia Tech remain unbeaten this season with a 76-68 win over North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams Monday night.

It was the fourth time in Magarity’s career she’s collected 17 boards.

Sidney Cook added 16 points with 10 rebounds and Chanette Hicks chipped in 10 points and 10 boards, marking the first time since 2010 that Virginia Tech has had three players with double-doubles in a single game. Samantha Hill finished with 14 points for the Hokies (14-0).

Leading by five at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Virginia Tech pulled away with a 9-1 run capped by Magarity’s bucket to make it 65-52 with six minutes left. North Carolina twice cut the deficit back to single digits down the stretch but got no closer than seven.

Walker finished with 22 points, including a bucket in the third quarter that gave North Carolina its only lead, 44-42.