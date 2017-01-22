No. 15 Duke women beat Boston College 67-44 (Jan 22, 2017)

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) Lexie Brown scored 22 points and No. 15 Duke forced 25 turnovers in a 67-44 victory over Boston College on Sunday.

Boston College was held to 25-percent shooting overall and just 16 points in the second half.

Duke hit 56.3 percent from the field in the third quarter to take a 52-37 lead. Duke started the fourth quarter on a 13-0 run to make it 65-37 with 4:55 left as the Blue Devils had outscored BC 36-9 by that point in the second half.

Kyra Lambert made all three of her 3-point attempts and scored 13 points for Duke (17-3, 5-2 ACC). Rebecca Greenwell added 14 points and two 3s.

Duke hit all 17 of its free-throw attempts in its last game for a school record but struggled against BC, going 2 of 6.

Kelly Hughes scored 14 points on just 5-of-18 shooting for Boston College (8-12, 1-6), which lost its sixth straight. The Eagles were 13-of-52 shooting from the field, including 4 of 19 from distance.