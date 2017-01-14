No. 13 Stanford women cruise to 77-58 win over Utah (Jan 13, 2017)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Karlie Samuelson scored 12 of her 14 points in the first half and No. 13 Stanford never trailed in a 77-58 victory over Utah on Friday night.

The Cardinal (14-3, 4-1 Pac-12) have won six of their last seven games, and bounced back from a 72-60 double-overtime loss to then-No. 16 Oregon State on Sunday.

Samuelson was 5 of 8 from the field and made four 3-pointers. Erica McCall added 11 points and Alanna Smith had 10 for Stanford.

Emily Potter scored 15 points to lead Utah (12-4, 1-4), which made just 19 of 56 field goals (34 percent). Paige Crozon added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Stanford had a double-digit lead late in the first quarter and built a 35-24 halftime lead. The Utes pulled to 40-34 with about five minutes left in the third quarter, but didn’t get closer.

Stanford is 21-0 against Utah dating back to 1986.