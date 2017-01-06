No. 13 Duke women win 10th straight 76-68 over Georgia Tech (Jan 5, 2017)

ATLANTA (AP) Lexie Brown scored 25 points, Rebecca Greenwell added 17 and No. 13 Duke defeated Georgia Tech 75-68 on Thursday night for its 10th-straight win.

Duke was up 10 after a Brown layup with 3:26 to play and the Yellow Jackets never got it below three possessions until the final minute. A 3-pointer by Cha’Ron Sweeney with 10 seconds to play made it 73-68, but Brown made two free throws with eight seconds left to ice it.

Brown scored 13-straight Duke points in the first quarter but Georgia Tech led 22-20 as Francesca Pan scored 12. The Blue Devils went up 35-34 at the half and led by six after three quarters.

Duke (14-1, 2-0 ACC) shot 54 percent from the field after making 8 of 12 shots in the fourth quarter. The Blue Devils finished with 23 turnovers.

Pan had 23 points for Georgia Tech (11-4, 0-2), which had 21 turnovers and shot just 36 percent, going 6 of 29 from 3-point range. Kaylan Pugh had a career-high 17 points.