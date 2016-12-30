No. 12 West Virginia women 13-0, beat TCU 83-61 (Dec 29, 2016)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Tynice Martin scored 21 points and Teana Muldrow added 19 as No. 12 West Virginia remained unbeaten with an 83-61 victory over TCU in a Big 12 Conference opener on Thursday night.

Chania Ray matched a career-high with 17 points and had nine assists and six steals for the Mountaineers (13-0, 1-0). Kristina King added 14 points, and Lanay Montgomery chipped in eight points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked five shots.

Amy Okonkwo scored 17 points to lead the Horned Frogs (8-4, 0-1), who had 20 turnovers and committed 26 fouls. Kianna Ray had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Mountaineers had a double-digit lead late in the first quarter, built a 41-19 halftime advantage, and cruised from there. West Virginia outrebounded TCU 42-32 and had 17 steals.

West Virginia leads the series with 11 wins in 12 games.