No. 12 Ohio State women cruise past Winthrop (Dec 21, 2016)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Kelsey Mitchell scored 19 points and No. 12 Ohio State bounced back from a loss to No. 1 Connecticut, beating Winthrop 88-48 on Wednesday night.

Stephanie Mavunga had 12 points and 14 rebounds to record her team-best sixth double-double in nine games this season. Tori McCoy added 12 points and Linnae Harper had 10 rebounds.

Angela Coello Perez scored 16 points and Erica Williams added 10 for the Eagles, who shot only 23.1 percent and were 3 of 15 from 3-point range. The Eagles have lost 11 straight games since winning their opener.

Leading by three, Ohio State went on a 15-0 run in the first quarter. A 12-0 run in the third quarter made it a 37-point advantage. The Buckeyes scored 30 points off 24 turnovers.

The Buckeyes (10-4), who lost to UConn by 19 on Monday, played their final nonconference game before beginning Big Ten play next week.