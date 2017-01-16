No. 10 Oregon State women beat Southern Cal 74-60 (Jan 15, 2017)

LOS ANGELES (AP) Kolbie Orum scored 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting to help No. 10 Oregon State beat Southern California 74-60 on Sunday.

Orum also had nine rebounds for the Beavers (16-2, 5-1 Pac-12). Maria Gulich added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Breanna Brown and Mikayla Pivec each had 10 points.

Oregon State rebounded from a 66-56 loss to No. 17 UCLA on Friday night that snapped its 12-game winning streak. The Beavers outscored the Trojans 24-11 in the third quarter to take a 58-38 lead.

”I love our effort,” Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said. ”We got to play everybody today, and I was looking for a chance to do that. I thought this was a great team win. We executed well today, and got better as the game went along. I’m excited to be 5-1 (in the Pac-12) right now, going back home with great momentum. I’m really pleased with where we’re at. We’re playing some really good basketball.”

Sadie Edwards had 17 points for USC (10-7, 1-5), and Courtney Jaco added 13. The Trojans have lost five straight.

”Oregon State’s half-court offense is just relentless,” Trojans coach Cynthia Cooper-Dyke said. ”They do a great job executing for 40 minutes and keeping the pressure on the defense to stop them. I thought we were inconsistent in our defensive effort and inconsistent in our offensive shot selection. When you play such a great team like Oregon State, you’ve got to be better. You almost have to play a perfect game, even at home, where you’re getting stops and then you’re executing on the offensive end of the floor.”

TIP INS

Oregon State: The Beavers have won six straight against the Trojans, including a matchup last year in the Pac-12 Tournament. USC’s last win in the series came in the 2014 Pac-12 title game.

Southern California: The Trojans shot 35.8 percent (24 of 67) from the field and 58.3 percent (7 of 12) on free throws.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: Hosts Utah on Friday night.

Southern California: Hosts UCLA on Wednesday night.