New USC women’s coach Mark Trakh hires assistant coaches

LOS ANGELES (AP) New Southern California women’s basketball coach Mark Trakh is bringing some of his former staff with him to Los Angeles.

Jason Glover, Aarika Hughes and Blanche Alverson will join Trakh as he begins his second stint coaching the Trojans.

Trakh said Wednesday that the group is ”like family” and they work well together.

Glover will serve as associate head coach. Hughes, who played under Trakh at USC, was an assistant on his staff at New Mexico State for five years before moving to the same job at New Mexico last season. Alverson, who played at Auburn, completed her first season with Trakh last year.