NC State snaps No. 6 Florida State’s 12-game winning streak (Jan 2, 2017)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) North Carolina State is becoming the streak busters of Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball.

After snapping then-No. 2 Notre Dame’s 35-game conference winning streak last Thursday, the Wolfpack beat No. 6 Florida State 70-61 on Monday night, snapping the Seminoles’ 12-game winning streak.

It is the first time since 2007 that North Carolina State has defeated top-10 teams in consecutive games.

”The conference office told us we got the short end of the stick with the opening of our schedule but the kids have really stepped it up the past couple games,” NC State coach Wes Moore said.

Ashley Wilson led the Wolfpack (12-3, 2-0 ACC) with 19 points, including making all 14 of her free throws. Chelsea Nelson added 17 points, including seven in the fourth period. NC State trailed 49-46 but went on a 10-3 run at the beginning of the quarter to regain control.

”The Notre Dame win definitely gave us a lot of confidence but with the schedule we have we knew that we couldn’t lose our edge,” said Nelson, who also had 12 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season.

Five of the Wolfpack’s first six games in conference play are against ranked opponents, but Moore said he thinks his team, which has four senior starters, has been able to accept the challenge.

Florida State (13-2, 1-1) came into the game leading the conference in scoring, averaging 84.6 points per game and third in field-goal percentage (48.2 percent). But the Seminoles scored a season-low in points and shot a season-worst 34.8 percent from the field (23 of 66).

Leticia Romero scored 20 points for the Seminoles (13-2, 1-1), who lost for the first time since a two-point defeat to top-ranked UConn on Nov. 14.

”We made so many defensive mistakes that NC State made us pay for it,” Florida State coach Sue Semrau said. ”This is a game where we learned a great deal.”

BIG PICTURE

NC State: The Wolfpack came into the game second in the ACC with 123 3-pointers made. This marked the first time in seven games they made fewer than eight but the six they made came at key times. Ashley Williams was 3 for 3 from the field with all of them coming from the perimeter.

Florida State: The Seminoles were trying to set a school record for consecutive wins but will remain tied with the 2004-05 team. Semrau said that the one thing she has been proud of about her team is that it has been a strong unit that has played together, but this was the first game where they splintered/

KEY STAT

Normally the home team has an edge on its own floor when it comes to foul shots, but Florida State made 18 fewer trips to the line compared to NC State. The Wolfpack were 20 of 25 while the Seminoles were 7 of 7. Florida State went 29:04 between trips to the line.

SURVIVING THE RUN

The Wolfpack held a 35-30 advantage at halftime and would lead by as many as nine (41-32) with 6:55 remaining in the third quarter before the Seminoles scored 14 straight points. Romero keyed the run with seven points and Imani Wright added five. Moore said he only took one timeout during the run because he is normally conservative in using them.

Even though it seemed as if FSU had taken control, Semrau said she wasn’t feeling confident.

”We hit some shots but then we settled in and relaxed. We weren’t playing disciplined,” she said.

UP NEXT

NC State: The Wolfpack will face their third straight ranked opponent when they host No. 14 Miami on Thursday.

Florida State: The Seminoles travel to North Carolina on Thursday. They beat the Tar Heels by 31 last season, which was their most lopsided win in series history.

—

More AP college basketball at http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Follow Joe Reedy on Twitter at www.twitter.com/joereedy