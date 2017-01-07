Mitchell, Mavunga lift No. 11 Ohio State women past Michigan (Jan 7, 2017)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 points, Stephanie Mavunga helped control the inside and No. 11 Ohio State survived a record-breaking day by Michigan’s Katelynn Flaherty for a 96-87 victory on Saturday.
Mavunga had 12 points, nine rebounds and six blocks for the Buckeyes (14-4, 4-0 Big Ten), who had a 47-34 rebounding advantage, including 20-12 on the offensive end for 19 second-chance points. Tori McCoy added 13 points, one of three players off the bench in double figures as the Ohio State reserves outscored their Wolverine counterparts 40-12.
Flaherty had a career-high 38 points, hitting a school record eight 3-pointers, helping the Wolverines (13-3, 2-1) to a season-best 13 3s on 25 attempts. Michigan lost for the first time in six games.
Ohio State, which has won five straight, made five straight baskets in a 10-2 third-quarter run to open a 65-54 lead. The Buckeyes took a 69-59 lead into the fourth and then made 8 of 16 shots and 10 of 12 free throws to hold off the Wolverines.