Merchant returns for Michigan State’s win over Nebraska

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Michigan State women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant returned Saturday night for her team’s game against Nebraska after fainting while coaching the Spartans the previous weekend.

Merchant fainted during a 74-47 win over Illinois on Jan. 1. She spent a night at a hospital and was released Monday. Associate head coach Amaka Agugua filled in for Merchant at Purdue on Wednesday, but Merchant was back for the team’s 93-73 victory over Nebraska on Saturday.

Merchant is in her 10th season at Michigan State.