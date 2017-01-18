Memphis women’s coach McFerrin gets 2-year extension

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Memphis women’s basketball coach Melissa McFerrin has received a two-year contract extension through the 2018-19 season.

The school announced the extension Wednesday.

McFerrin is in her ninth season at Memphis and owns a 148-135 record. Memphis has three 20-win seasons and four WNIT appearances during her tenure.

Memphis is 8-10 overall and 1-4 in the American Athletic Conference. The team lost Ashia Jones and Alyssa Dean to knee injuries this season.

Jones is a Tennessee-Martin transfer who averaged 23.4 points at her former school in 2014-15 to rank fourth among Division I players.