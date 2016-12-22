McPhee, McCall lead No. 14 Stanford women past G. Washington (Dec 21, 2016)

WASHINGTON (AP) Britt McPhee scored 21 points and Erica McCall added 13 points with 10 rebounds as No. 14 Stanford defeated George Washington 71-52 on Wednesday night.

McCall’s double-double is her fifth this season and 25th of her career. Nadia Fingall added 11 points and Briana Roberson 10 for the Cardinal (9-2), who shot 49 percent from the floor, making 26 of 53 field goals. Stanford poured it on with a 30-point second quarter, breaking open what had been a one-point game after the opening period into a 41-19 lead by halftime.

Mei-Lyn Bautista scored 12 points to lead the Colonials (7-5) while Caira Washington added 10 points with 13 rebounds and Hannah Schaible pulled down 14 boards.

George Washington outrebounded Stanford 47-36 but shot just 28 percent, making 19 of 67 field goals and committing 16 turnovers.

There were three lead changes in the early going, but Stanford outscored the Colonials 32-18 in the paint and 10-2 on points off the fast break.