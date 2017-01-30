McCarty leads No. 12 Texas women past No. 22 West Virginia (Jan 29, 2017)
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Brooke McCarty scored 15 points and No. 12 Texas opened the fourth quarter with 10 consecutive points during a 17-3 run to defeat No. 22 West Virginia 69-54 on Sunday for its 14th straight win.
Kelsey Lang had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Longhorns (16-4, 10-0 Big 12), who went undefeated in January for the first time in 18 years. Lashann Higgs and Joyner Holmes each added 10 points.
Texas led 30-26 at the half and West Virginia cut a nine-point deficit to 48-45 at the end of three quarters. McCarty hit consecutive 3s to open the fourth and Holmes had two inside baskets before Ariel Atkins made it 60-45 with a layup at 5:04. After the Mountaineers ended a five-minute drought, Texas made four free throws before Audrey-Ann Caron-Goudreau’s 3 made it 67-48.
Texas shot 54 percent (7 of 13) in the fourth quarter, making 3 of 4 3-pointers and 4 of 5 free throws.
Lanay Montgomery scored 11 points for the Mountaineers (16-6, 4-6), who lost by 10 at home in the first meeting.