McCall, No. 13 Stanford women beat No. 18 Arizona St 64-57 (Dec 30, 2016)

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Erica McCall had her sixth double-double of the season, Karlie Samuelson scored 16 and No. 13 Stanford scored the last six points in its 64-57 win over No. 18 Arizona State in the Pac-12 opener for both teams on Friday.

McCall made 8 of 9 free throws and finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Sophie Brunner’s layup with 2:13 left in the third quarter gave Arizona State a 42-41 lead, but Samuelson hit a 3 during a 7-0 run to close the quarter. The Sun Devils went more than five minutes without a field goal and Stanford (11-2) led 50-44 with 7:16 remaining. Reili Richardson and Quinn Dornstrauder each converted 3-point plays during a 9-2 spurt that pulled Arizona State within one with 1:19 to go, but McCall and Samuelson combined to make 6 of 7 from the free throw line as ASU missed its last three shots and committed two turnovers.

Brunner had 15 points and nine rebounds and Richardson scored 14 for the Sun Devils (9-3), who had won seven in a row.

Stanford, which scored 19 points off 16 Arizona State turnovers, has won three in a row and nine of its last 10.