Mathurin, Wilson score 13, No. 18 NC State women defeat Pitt (Jan 26, 2017)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Jennifer Mathurin and Dominique Wilson scored 13 points apiece and No. 18 North Carolina State defeated Pittsburgh 55-42 on Wednesday night.

Chelsea Nelson added 10 points for the Wolfpack (16-5, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their third straight.

Brenna Wise had 11 points for the Panthers (12-8, 3-4), who’s shot matched the Wolfpack from the field (16 of 50) but were outscored by seven 3-pointers and seven points from the foul line.

Mathurin and Ashley Williams opened the scoring with 3-pointers and NC State never trailed. Wilson hit a 3-pointer and Miah Spencer and Mathurin made free throws in a 7-0 that pushed the lead to double figures late in the first quarter.

Jasmine Whitney had two buckets as Pitt started the second quarter with eight straight points to get within 19-17 but Wilson and Mathurin answered with 3s. It was 28-21 at the half, but Nelson and Spencer opened the second half with layups and the Wolfpack was up double figures most of the game.