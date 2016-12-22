Martin, Montgomery keep No. 13 W. Virginia women unbeaten (Dec 21, 2016)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Tynice Martin and Lanay Montgomery each scored 16 points, Montgomery with 10 rebounds and five blocked shots, as unbeaten and 13th-ranked West Virginia defeated Mount St. Mary’s 77-45 on Wednesday night.
Kristina King added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Mountaineers (12-0) and Teana Muldrow also scored 14, adding five rebounds and five assists. Montgomery’s five blocks moved her into second on WVU’s all-time list with 273.
West Virginia built a 40-17 lead at halftime, holding Mount St. Mary’s (2-9) to just six points in the second quarter. The Mountaineers came into Wednesday’s game with a national best field goal percentage defense at 28.3 percent. They held Mount St. Mary’s to 27 percent (17-for-59).
Caroline Hummell led Mount St. Mary’s with 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting, just 1 for 7 from 3-point range.
West Virginia blocked eight shots and made seven steals, scoring 17 points off 11 Mount St. Mary’s turnovers.