Marquette women rally, beat No. 19 DePaul 102-101 in OT (Jan 21, 2017)

CHICAGO (AP) Danielle King had 27 points, Allazia Blockton scored 24 points and Marquette beat No. 19 DePaul 102-101 in overtime on Saturday night.

Erika Davenport added 19 points for the Golden Eagles (16-4, 7-2 Big East) and scored the go-ahead basket on a layup that capped the scoring with 59 seconds left.

Marquette’s Shantelle Valentine stole it from Jacqui Grant with 38 seconds left and the Blue Demons (16-5, 8-1) let Marquette run down the shot clock until Davenport missed a jumper. DePaul had a chance for the win but Grant missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

It was the Golden Eagles’ first win in six tried against the Blue Demons.

Marquette never led from the first quarter until Davenport’s basket made it 100-99 with 1:36 left in OT. Brooke Schulte, who had 35 points for the Blue Demons, fouled out on the play although Davenport missed the free throw.

Blockton hit a jumper at the regulation buzzer that forced overtime for Marquette.

Grant added 27 points for DePaul.