Manning, Little carry No. 20 Oklahoma women past Cyclones (Jan 25, 2017)
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Maddie Manning scored 21 points and Peyton Little had 13 of her 16 in the fourth quarter to lead No. 20 Oklahoma to a 78-63 win over Iowa State on Wednesday night.
Pierre-Louis added 15 points and Gabbi Ortiz 14 for the Sooners (16-5, 7-2), who won their sixth-straight at home.
Little hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter and put the Sooners up 56-48. Heather Bowe answered with a 3 and Seanna Johnson’s layup pulled the Cyclones back within three. Little had another 3 in a 6-0 burst and then scored five-straight points as the Sooners pushed the lead to 71-59 with 2:29 to play.
Johnson led Iowa State (11-9, 2-7) with 17 points and Jadda Buckley had 15.
Ortiz and Madding each hit two 3s for a 12-0 run that put Oklahoma up 20-6 late in the first quarter. Iowa State cut the deficit to 38-28 at the half. Both teams shot better than 55 percent in the second half with a combined eight turnovers.