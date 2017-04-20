Louisville’s Walz to head new Under-23 USA Basketball team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Jeff Walz will head the inaugural USA Basketball Under-23 women’s team that will play in Tokyo this summer.

The Louisville women’s coach will be joined by Western Kentucky’s Michelle Clark-Heard and Princeton’s Courtney Banghart.

The four-team round-robin tournament will include the U.S., Australia, Japan and Canada starting Aug. 7. The Americans will have training camp at the end of July and a 12-member team will be chosen from that camp. Invitees to the camp will be announced later this spring. Players must already be enrolled in college and returning this fall.

Walz was an assistant for USA Basketball on the U18 and U19 teams that won gold medals in 2014 and 2015.

Clark-Heard was an assistant for Walz at Louisville before taking over at her alma mater.

Banghart has led Princeton to 20-win seasons in seven of the past eight years and helped the Tigers earn the first at-large bid for the Ivy League in 2016.