Late run helps No. 25 Texas A&M women beat LSU 54-52 (Jan 22, 2017)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Khaalia Hillsman had 13 points and nine rebounds, Anriel Howard hit a jumper with four seconds left and No. 25 Texas A&M scored the last five points to overcome a 15-point, second-half deficit and beat LSU 54-52 on Sunday.

Curtyce Knox scored 12 with six assists and Danni Williams added 12 points for Texas A&M (15-5, 5-2 SEC), which led for just 32 seconds. Howard finished with seven points and 11 rebounds.

LSU’s Rina Hill missed the second of two free throws, but Raigyne Moncrief grabbed the offensive rebounds, was fouled and hit two foul shots to put the Tigers up three with 2:35 left. A&M scored the last five points as LSU missed its last five shots and eight of its last nine.

Moncrief had 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists and Jackson scored 12 for LSU (14-6, 3-4), which has lost three in a row.

A 7-0 run put the Tigers up 39-24 with 7:35 left in the third quarter and Chloe Jackson hit back-to-back jumpers to give LSU a nine-point lead with 8:01 to play. Knox hit a 3-pointer and Taylor Cooper added two more during an 11-2 run that made it 49-all with 3:41 left.