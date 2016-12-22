Laska scores 30, No. 21 South Florida women beat UNLV 77-42 (Dec 21, 2016)
LAS VEGAS (AP) Kitja Laska scored 30 points, Maria Jesperson had 12 points, 18 rebounds and five assists, and No. 21 South Florida never trailed in beating UNLV 77-42 on Wednesday night in the final contest of the Play4Kay Shootout.
Tamara Henshaw and Laia Flores scored 11 apiece and the Bulls (10-1) held the Lady Rebels to 28.6 percent shooting and outrebounded them 48-23, including 12-4 on offensive boards.
Henshaw’s layup sparked an 8-3 run and Laska scored eight of the Bulls’ 16 first-quarter points. Laska had 18 points by halftime and South Florida led 36-22 after shooting 53 percent from the floor.
Laska scored five straight amid an 11-0 run for a 25-point South Florida lead in the third and the Bulls poured it on in the fourth. They led 63-36 on Jesperson’s 3-pointer at 7:52 and she closed it out with a layup and a 3-pointer.
Dakota Gonzalez led UNLV (9-3) with 12 points.