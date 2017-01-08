Laksa scores 37 to lead No. 22 South Florida women to win (Jan 7, 2017)
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Kitija Laksa scored 37 points to lead No. 22 South Florida over Tulsa 84-68 on Saturday night for the Bulls’ fifth consecutive win.
Laksa was 13-of-25 shooting, making seven 3-pointers, and just missed tying her previous career best of 38 points set against SMU a year ago to the day.
Laksa hit six 3-pointers in the first half in scoring 24 points to lead the Bulls (13-1, 2-0 American) to a 13-point halftime lead. Kendrian Elliott scored the first points of the third quarter to get the Golden Hurricane (5-11, 1-2) within 11 but Tulsa wouldn’t come closer with Laksa scoring four points in an 8-0 run to end the period with a 20-point edge.
Laksa reached 30 points for the fourth time this season. Maria Jespersen added 20 points with 12 rebounds, her fourth consecutive double-double.
Elliott led four Tulsa players in double figures with 14 points.