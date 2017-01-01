Kansas State women hand No. 12 West Virginia 1st loss (Jan 1, 2017)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Breanna Lewis had 23 points and nine rebounds, Kindred Wesemann made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points, and Kansas State knocked off previously unbeaten No. 12 West Virginia 86-71 on Sunday.

West Virginia entered with the nation’s best field-goal percentage defense at 29 percent but Lewis was 10-of-15 shooting and the Wildcats made 54.7 percent overall.

Kansas State used a 13-2 run to build a 17-point lead with 4:09 left in the third quarter and the Wildcats’ lead didn’t drop below 14 the rest of the way.

Shaelyn Martin and Kaylee Page each added 10 points for Kansas State (11-3, 1-1 Big 12), which had a season-high point total in beating West Virginia for the second time in 10 tries.

Chania Ray made six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 23 points with seven assists for West Virginia (13-1, 1-1), which had its fifth-longest winning streak in program history snapped. Teana Muldrow added five 3s and 15 points and Tynice Martin hit three 3s and had 14 points and six assists. The Mountaineers hit 14 of 29 from distance.