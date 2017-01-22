Iowa State women top No. 22 Kansas State 75-69 (Jan 21, 2017)

AMES, Iowa (AP) Jadda Buckley scored 21 points, Seanna Johnson totaled 13 points, eight rebounds and a career-high nine assists and Iowa State got its first victory against a ranked team in over a year with a 75-69 win over No. 22 Kansas State on Saturday.

Iowa State led 48-44 heading into the fourth quarter and stayed in front until a pair of free throws from Karyla Middlebook gave the Wildcats a 58-57 lead with 5:19 remaining. Bridget Carleton put the Cyclones up for good with her fourth 3-pointer, as Buckley and Johnson coupled to make all eight free-throw attempts in the final 30 seconds to seal it.

Buckley and Carleton combined to make 7 of 11 3-pointers for Iowa State (11-8, 2-6 Big 12). The Cyclones made 8 of 12 from the field and 9 of 9 free throws in the fourth quarter and shot 51 percent from the field (26 of 51) overall.

Kaylee Page and Breanna Lewis each had 14 points for Kansas State (15-5, 5-3).

Iowa State last defeated a ranked team on Dec. 11, 2015, with a 69-66 win over Iowa.